Arsenal have 13 points from a possible 15 so far in the Premier League, but it has to be said that they’ve looked unconvincing so far.

Indeed, while the Gunners are getting results, it’s hard to describe the football as free-flowing at the moment as they’ve just about gotten over the line in each of their wins so far.

A cagey 1-0 win at Everton at the weekend underlined this, and now, some of Arsenal’s attackers are being criticised.

Speaking on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel, Kevin Campbell has been discussing the fact that Arsenal’s attack isn’t clicking at the moment, and he’s named Bukayo Saka as one of the players he believes isn’t quite there yet this season.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Saka isn’t at it

Campbell gave his verdict on the 22-year-old.

“A fantastic goal by Trossard and it was 1-0 to the Arsenal. Disappointing for Everton. Arsenal are playing at 60/65% capacity because as an attacking force, we’re not there yet. Saka isn’t quite there, Martinelli, Trossard, Eddie, Jesus, that’s the part of the team we need to click,” Campbell said.

Photo by Nick Potts – Pool/Getty Images

Could click this weekend

Campbell is right, Saka hasn’t been at his best so far this season, but, once again, that could all change this weekend.

Sometimes it takes something to ignite Saka’s season. Last year it was the game against Liverpool in October, the year before it was the north London derby, and this term, it could again be a game against Spurs.

Saka often saves his best for the big games, and while he’s not been at his very best so far this season, we wouldn’t be shocked if he came to life against Spurs on Sunday.