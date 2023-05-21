'Isn't fit to be a manager of Tottenham': Pundit hits out at 'lovely' boss who wants the Spurs job











Jamie O’Hara has insisted that Ryan Mason is not fit to be the manager of Tottenham Hotspur right now following Spurs’ loss to Brentford on Saturday.

O’Hara was speaking on talkSPORT as Tottenham’s season hit new lows. Spurs took the lead against Brentford thanks to a stunning goal from Harry Kane. However, the Bees were able to turn the game around after the break to ensure that the fans were leaving in their droves before full-time.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

It has been a miserable time for Tottenham fans. They have seen their side win twice since Antonio Conte’s last game in mid-March. And one of those victories was incredibly fortunate.

O’Hara says Ryan Mason isn’t fit to be Tottenham manager

Of course, Ryan Mason was put in interim charge after Cristian Stellini’s nightmare stint. So it is hard to have too many criticisms of the 31-year-old, who has, once again, come in in incredibly difficult circumstances.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Mason previously spoke of his desire to stake a claim to become Tottenham boss permanently. But it now looks as though as Spurs would benefit from changing as much from this season as possible this summer.

Certainly, Jamie O’Hara cannot believe that Mason has been put in the position where he is in charge of Spurs.

“You’ve got a rookie in charge. You’ve given a multi-billion pound company, a multi-billion pound football club, and given the keys to someone who isn’t fit to be a manager of Tottenham Hotspur,” he told talkSPORT.

“I like Ryan, don’t get me wrong. I like him, and I don’t want to dig him out because he’s Tottenham, he’s a lovely bloke and I want him to do well in his career. But come on, we’re talking about a billion pound football club here.”

It will be interesting to see what happens with Ryan Mason this summer. Antonio Conte saw enough in him to include him in his coaching staff. So that says a lot about his potential in the game.

But he has now had two tastes of managing the first-team with Tottenham. And unfortunately, if he stays and gets a third go, it will likely be because they are struggling once again.

He will surely be tempted to try his luck elsewhere. And maybe going off and doing his own thing will ultimately give him the best chance of one day being ready for the Tottenham job on a full-time basis.