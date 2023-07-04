‘Isn’t done yet’: Journalist shares the very latest update about Declan Rice to Arsenal today

Arsenal are reportedly close to signing England international Declan Rice and journalist Graeme Bailey has shared the latest update around the transfer.

Reports last week suggested that Arsenal and West Ham had finally reached an agreement for Declan Rice. Apparently the fee is £105million.

Despite this, news around the transfer has gone quiet. Neither Arsenal or West Ham have confirmed that the deal is done yet.

With Arsenal fans desperate for more updates on this move, they will be happy to hear that Bailey has been able to provide some more information around what is going on.

Journalist Graeme Bailey provided a new update whilst speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast. He said: “Declan Rice. This isn’t done yet. They are still talking over the dates of when these payments need to be made. Arsenal have agreed to what they need to pay.

“Most of it is agreed as to when, it’s just the little bits on the side which need sorting out. This could be done any day. The two clubs are just having a bit of fun it seems, at our expense!”

This is big news in this possible transfer. It looks like Rice is close joining Arsenal this summer but with the clubs still not fully agreed, the transfer could take a fair bit of time to be completed.

The West Ham captain is a great player and was a huge reason for West Ham winning the Europa Conference League at the end of the season.

He is Hammers through and through but looks set to move to a club battling higher up the table. He would be a great addition for Arsenal.

With Rice being a good box-to-box midfielder and great at defending, he could be the key to helping Arsenal battle Manchester City for the Premier League title.