We’re blessed to see so many brilliant attacking midfield players in the Premier League at the moment.

The likes of James Maddison, Eberechi Eze and Bruno Fernandes have all done dazzling work in that number 10 position over the past 12 months, but the crème de la crème in terms of attacking midfielders may well be at Arsenal right now.

Indeed, Martin Odegaard was a strong contender for Player of the Year last season, and speaking on the Handbrake Off Podcast, Adrian Clarke has argued that the Norwegian may well be the best player in the Premier League in his position.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Odegaard the best

Clarke gave his verdict on the £30m midfielder.

“We waxed-lyrical about the front three and rightly so. But Odegaard, he’s so good, let’s just touch on him briefly. Is there a better player in his position in the league? I don’t think there is.” Clarke said.

“Nobody made more passes than him, nobody made more passes than Martin Odegaard in the game. I loved his connection with Saka, he passed to Saka more times than he passed to anyone.”

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Depends on De Bruyne

Whether or not you consider Martin Odegaard the best player in his position in the Premier League depends on how you classify Kevin De Bruyne’s position.

The Belgian is the only midfielder in the division who can honestly say he’s clear of Odegaard, but whether or not they play the same position is up for debate.

De Bruyne is more of an advanced number eight, while Odegaard is more of a traditional number 10, so there is a slight difference and that’s what this debate probably hinges on.

Regardless, Odegaard is one of the best players in England right now, and Arsenal are lucky to have him.