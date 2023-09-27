‘Is that good’: Jermaine Jenas says he’d take £25m Spurs player over Arsenal star he rates ‘massively’

Jermaine Jenas has suggested that he would put Yves Bissouma in a combined North London XI, insisting that he believes that the Tottenham Hotspur star is that good.

Jenas was speaking on talkSPORT after the Mali international’s sensational performance in the North London derby.

Yves Bissouma was one of the standout performers across both teams. Ange Postecoglou’s side played some scintillating football at the Emirates. And Bissouma was at the heart of so much of what Tottenham did well.

The 26-year-old has obviously had a difficult time since his £25 million move to Spurs. Certainly, it had taken him a long time to look like the player who was so impressive at Brighton.

Jenas lauds Bissouma after North London derby display

But he has been superb at the start of this season. And when asked whether Bissouma would get into a combined North London XI, Jenas suggested that he would have to get in at the moment ahead of Thomas Partey.

“I’ll take Partey out on the basis of what I’m seeing now. I’ll be honest with you, I think Bissouma is that good,” he told talkSPORT.

“I’m seeing the best of Bissouma right now. I think we all saw what he did in that second-half. And I rate Partey massively.”

Bissouma plays such an important role in the current Tottenham team. Arsenal did their best to put Spurs under real pressure as they played the ball out from the back on Sunday.

The defence did cope with the pressure, in the main. But it was Bissouma who always seemed to be dancing away from a number of Arsenal players to drive the team forward.

He has been excellent at the start of this campaign. It already appears that he is absolutely vital to what Tottenham are going to try and do under Ange Postecoglou.

Obviously, Partey has been excellent in midfield whenever he has been available for Arsenal. But it is hard to make a case – perhaps because Partey has also featured at right-back this season – that the Gunners man does get in a team ahead of Bissouma.

And that is an exciting sign for what may be to come for Tottenham as they continue to grow as a side under Postecoglou.