Ian Wright has genuinely expressed sympathy for Heung-Min Son after he scored his 100th Premier League goal.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Wright noted just how much of a shame it is that Son has never won a single trophy with Tottenham.

The Arsenal legend very rarely has much time for Spurs given his affiliation with the Gunners, but he did say that it’s a shame that a player like Son has never been able to deliver a trophy at Tottenham.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Wright feels bad for Son

The pundit made his feelings on Son clear.

“I didn’t know too much about him when he came but it didn’t take long to see what he could be capable of doing. He has pace, he has a left foot, right foot, it doesn’t surprise me that he’s done that. Unfortunately he hasn’t won anything with his club which is a shame for him, because when you’re scoring goals at that level you really want something,” Wright said.

Deserves something

It’s always mentioned how Harry Kane may well be the best player of the Premier League era to never win a trophy, but his teammate, Son, isn’t too far behind him.

Indeed, the South Korean has been one of the best and most consistent performers of the past decade, but he doesn’t get spoken about in the same way Kane does in terms of never winning a trophy.

The reality is that Son may well retire as one of the best players in the history of the game to never win a piece of silverware, and that’s a massive shame.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

