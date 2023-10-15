International manager explains decision to sub Arsenal star off at half-time this weekend

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey continued his comeback from injury this weekend as he played for Ghana in a defeat against Mexico.

The experienced midfielder has been out injured once again this season but has been back in the fold of late. Indeed, this weekend saw him included in the Ghana squad to face Mexico, and he got a start as well.

However, Partey came off at half-time in the 2-0 loss. But rather than it be something to worry about, Ghana boss Chris Hughton explained it was all part of the plan.

Thomas Partey sub v Mexico explained

Speaking about taking Partey off after the game, former Brighton boss Hughton explained exactly why Partey was brought off so early.

“Thomas was always going to play 45 minutes. He has been out injured for 3-4 weeks. He came back for his club last midweek. He was subbed one game and played only 20 minutes. So we knew that he was only going to play for 45 minutes,” Hughton said.

Load management is key

We have seen so many injuries this season that it’s no surprise that Arsenal want to see Thomas Partey managed properly when he’s away with Ghana.

The Gunners have got themselves into a great position after beating Man City and they have to capitalise on that. To do so, they need all their best players fit and Partey is one of them.

Mikel Arteta will be delighted to see Hughton doing the right thing with Partey here. If it was any different, then the coaching and medical staff at London Colney would be asking serious questions.

Key for Partey now is staying fit and contributing. If he can, then Arsenal will come very close to trophies this season.