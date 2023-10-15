International coaches left amazed by 25-year-old Arsenal player in training today

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has impressed England coaches during a training session today.

Ramsdale has lost his place in Mikel Arteta’s side over the past few weeks as David Raya has emerged as the preferred choice between the sticks.

The 25-year-old hasn’t started in the Premier League since the 3-1 win over Manchester United at the start of September.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

It’s fair to say that Ramsdale faces a stern task in terms of taking over from Jordan Pickford as England’s number one, especially while he isn’t playing regularly at Arsenal.

Yet, the former Sheffield United shot-stopper certainly made an impression on England’s goalkeeping coaches during a session today.

Ramsdale impresses England coaches in training

In a video posted on England’s official YouTube channel, Ramsdale was involved in various training drills alongside Pickford and Crystal Palace’s Sam Johnstone.

The Arsenal star earned high praise for his performance in a drill where he had to claim crosses, with one coach stating: “Good detail, ball’s in the sky.”

Ramsdale then produced a brilliant save with his right hand in a shooting drill, which led to an England coach singling him out for more praise.

He said: “Brilliant work. What a save that is Aaron, getting your hand forward.”

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Ramsdale will likely be struggling for confidence after losing his place in the Arsenal side to David Raya. But the England international is still a top goalkeeper and he could yet regain his place in Arteta’s starting XI.

Raya put in a slightly shaky display against Manchester City last time out as he was nearly caught on the ball on a couple of occasions.

Although Arteta jumped to the Spaniard’s defence after the game, Ramsdale will surely be hopeful of getting an opportunity over the coming weeks.