International coaches left amazed by 20-year-old Liverpool youngster in training yesterday

Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott has impressed England’s Under-21s coaches with his shooting in training yesterday.

The 20-year-old is currently on international duty and put in an exceptional display for the U21s last time out.

Elliott bagged a brace as England thrashed Serbia 9-1 last Thursday and it seems he has also caught the eye in training over the weekend.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Elliott impresses England coaches in training

In a video posted on England’s official YouTube channel, the Under-21s were being put through their paces ahead of their clash against Ukraine tonight.

Elliott was involved in a shooting drill and produced an exceptional finish after a near-perfect first touch.

And it’s fair to say that one of England’s coaches was impressed with the Liverpool youngster.

He said: “Good. Brilliant. That’s the level.”

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Elliott is yet to establish himself as a regular starter under Jurgen Klopp but has shown plenty of promise over the past year.

Indeed, the Englishman has put in some brilliant displays for Liverpool and has proven to be a versatile option.

He looks set to have a bright future ahead of him at Anfield and his latest international display highlighted his undoubted potential.

Elliott will be hoping to nail down his place in Liverpool’s side over the coming months and the youngster will only benefit from playing regularly in the Europa League this season.

The midfielder faces stern competition for a place in the Liverpool side due to the additions of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister. But he’s already proven to be a brilliant option for Klopp over the past year.