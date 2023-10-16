International boss says £15m Tottenham player ‘has it all’

Luciano Spalletti has lauded Destiny Udogie ahead of Italy’s clash with England on Tuesday, insisting that the Tottenham Hotspur youngster has it all.

Spalletti was speaking – in comments reported by Tuttosport – as he backed the left-back to make an impact for the Azzurri following his debut last week.

Destiny Udogie could surely have not imagined that this season would start as well as it has. The 20-year-old had been something of a forgotten signing for Spurs after spending last year on loan with Udinese.

But Ange Postecoglou has put his faith in him. And Udogie has repaid that faith with some stunning performances, forcing his way into the international fold.

Luciano Spalletti lauds Destiny Udogie after Italy debut

The youngster made his debut for Italy, coming on against Malta last week. He also provided an assist in the final minutes of the match.

And clearly, Luciano Spalletti has been impressed by the starlet.

“He has it all,” he said, as reported by Tuttosport. “He is a footballer who has to have experiences like all young boys, but he has a body and engine that advances for others as well. In a game where physicality and strength can make a difference, it’s a footballer who can give us a hand.”

Masterstroke from Tottenham to sign left-back

The deal to sign Udogie for £15 million definitely has the potential to be one of the finest Spurs have done in recent years.

Of course, other players will have a bigger impact on their season. Son Heung-min is one of the leading goalscorers in the Premier League so far. Meanwhile, no-one has contributed more assists in the top-flight than James Maddison.

But in terms of value for money, Udogie is proving to be a steal – if his current form is a sign of what is to come.

It cannot be forgotten that he has had to deal with the likes of Bukayo Saka and Mo Salah already. And on neither occasion could you say that Udogie was particularly outclassed by either player.

That bodes well for the rest of the season as Tottenham look to build on what has been such a promising start to the campaign.