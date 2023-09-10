England boss Gareth Southgate has singled out Tottenham Hotspur star James Maddison for praise after his performances in training recently.

Southgate spoke to Channel 4 Sport before England were held to a 1-1 draw against Ukraine last night.

Maddison started from the off as he got the nod to play in a slightly different role for the Three Lions.

Indeed, the 26-year-old played off the left-hand side and Southgate admitted that his performances in training had forced him to change his plans slightly.

Photo by PressFocus/MB Media/Getty Images

Southgate impressed by Maddison

Speaking to Channel 4, Southgate was asked about his decision to pick Maddison over the likes of Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden.

“He gives us a slightly different profile of player and that allows us to get an extra body into midfield,” the England boss said.

“He has started the season exceptionally well and I have to say they’ve all trained well this week and he’s been outstanding.

“So, he made us look perhaps differently to where we might have been at the beginning of the week.”

Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images

Maddison enjoyed some bright moments last night but it was evident he wasn’t comfortable playing off the left-hand side.

The £40 million man has excelled in central midfield for under Ange Postecoglou this reason. But Southgate opted for a midfield three of Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice and Jordan Henderson.

Nevertheless, Maddison will undoubtedly be delighted to have picked up his third start for England and will be hopeful of getting another opportunity against Scotland next week.

He’s been a revelation for Spurs so far this season having netted twice and racked up two assists in just four Premier League appearances.

It would be brilliant to see the Leicester man play more centrally for England next time out as that’s where he truly excels and impacts games.