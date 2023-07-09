Intermediaries tell ‘lightning’ striker that Pochettino wants him at Chelsea – Report

Chelsea could end up with a new number nine once Romelu Lukaku departs and once again, Dusan Vlahovic is getting a mention.

The Serbian forward hasn’t had the best of times in Turin since movng to Juventus and there is more or less constant rumours that he’ll find a way out at some point.

Until now, though, Vlahovic has remained with Juve, despite interest from other clubs.

One of those clubs said to be keen are Chelsea, and Alfredo Pedulla reinforces the Blues’ interest today by confirming that Mauricio Pochettino has had intermediaries instruct Vlahovic that he is keen to see him arrive at Stamford Bridge.

Photo by Daniele Badolato – Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

Vlahovic is believed to be open to sealing a move away from Juventus if the right opportunity arrives. Of course, we know that in the past Arsenal have held a serious interest in signing the forward.

Still young enough to find a landing spot and really excel, Vlahovic has been lauded in the past for his ‘lightning quick’ speed up top.

Of course, Chelsea would need to find some good money to land Vlahovic. But with the Blues having a bit of a summer clearout and Todd Boehly still opening the chequebook, Vlahovic’s arrival should not be ruled out.

Juventus are believed to be looking for close to £70m to consider selling the Serbian star.

An upgrade on Lukaku

Chelsea have already signed Nicolas Jackson but they do need a proper number nine heading into this season. We all saw last year how they struggled and they have to address it.

Vlahovic very much ticks plenty of boxes for Chelsea. He has a presence about him but has good speed and an eye for goal that few number nines have.

The time could well be right for Chelsea to capitalise on his situation with Juventus. And at the end of the day, he’d be an upgrade on Romelu Lukaku, who is hankering for a move away.