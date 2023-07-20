‘Interesting’: West Ham could now sign £6m player on loan with an intriguing clause – journalist

Denis Zakaria to West Ham is a transfer rumour that has been bubbling for quite some time now.

Indeed, the Swiss midfielder has been linked with the Hammers for a number of weeks now, but, by the sounds of it, this isn’t the most straightforward transfer of all time.

According to Dean Jones, speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast, there is a bit of an issue in that Juventus want to sell Zakaria permanently, while West Ham only want to loan him.

Luckily, Jones can see a compromise being reached here, and he reckons that a loan with an obligation to buy based on appearances could be negotiated.

Photo by Harriet Lander – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Zakaria deal could be negotiated

Jones shared what he knows about the £6m man.

“Denis Zakaria is interesting because Juventus want to sell him and West Ham want to loan him, Juventus are saying ok you can loan him, but at the end of it you have to buy him. West Ham have said no they don’t Chelsea didn’t have to do it so why should they do that? That didn’t work out for anyone, and if they want to loan him they have to buy him. West Ham are like ‘we will see, we will come back to you because we don’t really want to do that.’ What I think is being proposed now is a loan deal if he plays a set number of games for West Ham that sets the obligation into play, that’s a path I can see being explored.” Jones said.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Not a bad deal

This could be a deal that works for all parties.

Juventus get Zakaria off their wage bill, perhaps permanently, and West Ham get to sign a new midfielder on a flexible deal.

West Ham certainly need a new holding midfielder after letting Declan Rice go, and while Zakaria isn’t quite at that top level, he’s a more than passable player at this level.

Don’t be shocked if the Hammers do indeed bite on this potential move.