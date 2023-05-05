'Interesting': Tottenham now 'categorically denying' rumour about Daniel Levy – journalist











Tottenham Hotspur are categorically denying any idea that they’re taking advice from Sportsology as they search for their new manager.

Speaking on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham Podcast, Alasdair Gold has been discussing Spurs’ search for a new gaffer and the potential outside influences on Daniel Levy, and he says that he’d been told that Sportsology have been involved.

Sportsology, for those who don’t know, are a football consultancy group founded by Mike Ford – a former Chelsea executive, and they helped Manchester United last year in their search for a new manager.

Gold had been told that Levy was working with Sportsology on this current managerial search, but Tottenham are saying that this absolutely is not true.

Sportsology links denied

Gold spoke about what he’s heard back from Tottenham.

“I must stress right off the bat that Spurs have categorically denied, but I was told that Levy has been receiving advice from this Sportsology group. If you don’t know who Sportsology are it’s a group that was founded by Mike Ford as their executive chairman, he was Chelsea’s Director of Football Operations in the Abramovich era. You may have seen their name about a year ago, they were credited with helping Man U hire Erik Ten Hag,” Gold said.

“That’s what I’ve been told, but Spurs are absolutely saying that this is not true, but it’s interesting to me because I was wondering where the advice is coming from.”

Could be useful

Tottenham may not be using a group like Sportsology at the moment, but maybe they should be.

As Erik Ten Hag’s appointment at Man United has shown, these consultancy groups can get it right sometimes, and with Fabio Paratici out of the picture, Levy may well need some guidance from elsewhere.

Tottenham may be denying these links, but they would probably be wise to reach out and have a chat to Sportsology or a similar sort of firm.

