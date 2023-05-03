'Interesting one': Tottenham could now be keeping eye on 41-year-old boss this summer - journalist











Michael Carrick may be a name for Tottenham Hotspur fans to keep an eye on should Middlesbrough not go up, as Spurs continue their search for a new manager.

That is the view of talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook, who suggested that he can now see Tottenham target an up and coming boss as they continue their search for Antonio Conte’s permanent successor.

Photo by John Early/Getty Images

They have been linked with a host of names, including Julian Nagelsmann. However, The Telegraph reports that Nagelsmann’s potential move to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is in doubt over the confusion over who will be the club’s sporting director.

Tottenham could look at Michael Carrick

With that, they could be looking elsewhere. And Crook thinks that Spurs could now have their sights set on those impressing in the Championship.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Obviously, Vincent Kompany has done an outstanding job with Burnley, leading them to an immediate return to the Premier League. They have played some amazing football along the way.

But another name has been thrown into the frame. Crook suggested that the work of Michael Carrick at the Riverside Stadium is not going unnoticed behind the scenes at Tottenham.

“This one was always a very slim chance that [Nagelsmann] would go. Obviously, that chance improved when he took himself out of the running to be the new Chelsea manager. Watching Chelsea last night, he might be quite pleased with that decision,” he told talkSPORT.

“But I think it always had to be 100 percent right for Nagelsmann to go to Tottenham, particularly as they’re not going to be in the Champions League next season. I think he’s concerned about the lack of a sporting director and who they might appoint in that position. So he’s not going to commit himself until he knows who he’s going to be reporting to.

“I still think they may go down the young, up and coming route. We know they’re big admirers of Vincent Kompany. He’s definitely on their list of potential targets. Michael Carrick would be an interesting one to keep an eye on if Middlesbrough don’t go up.”

41-year-old surely destined for the Premier League

Boro will finish the Championship season fourth in the table. And they are likely to face either Coventry City or Millwall for a place at Wembley.

Carrick has done a remarkable job when you consider that they were languishing down the bottom of the table when he arrived.

It appears that he will be managing in the Premier League sooner or later. And Crook thinks that Tottenham may give some serious thought to making an approach this summer.