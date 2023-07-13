Dean Jones has tipped Liverpool to finalise a deal for Romeo Lavia if Fabinho leaves for Saudi Arabia.

According to The Athletic, the Brazilian midfielder has been the subject of a £40m bid from Al-Ittihad, and if that move goes ahead, the Reds will need to replace the 29-year-old.

According to Jones, speaking on The Done Deal Show, a move for Lavia could be on the cards if Fabinho goes.

Lavia is reportedly already in talks with the Merseyside club about a move, and he is seen by Jurgen Klopp as the club’s ideal next signing.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Lavia to replace Fabinho

Jones gave his verdict on the recent Fabinho rumours.

“It will be interesting to see how this weighs up. It’s an extra £50m to put into the transfer market, it would make the Lavia deal pretty much a no brainer, that deal should be around £40m, so it is basically a like-for-like for Fabinho that is great. Then you have another £10m to put into a defender and I imagine that’s what Liverpool would then be looking at doing,” Jones said.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Can’t buy experience

This would be a hugely risky strategy from Liverpool.

Romeo Lavia is clearly a very talented player, and someone who looks set for the very top of the game eventually.

However, the key word there is eventually.

At the age of just 19, Lavia has no experience of playing for a club of Liverpool’s stature, and if he’s signed to replace Fabinho – arguably the best holding midfielder Liverpool have had in recent memory, he will be thrown in right at the deep end.

Jones says that this is a no brainer, but, in our view, this is a strategy Liverpool must think long and hard about.