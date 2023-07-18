Tottenham have taken a really bloated squad to their pre-season tour.

Indeed, Spurs have taken around 30 players with them to Australia, and that meant that they had to split the squad into two for an intra-squad friendly at their open training session earlier this week.

Spurs played out an 11 vs 11 game between them, but, as logic would suggest, some players had to sit out due to the sheer numbers.

Some were on the bench, but some others actually did their own separate training while the game was going on.

Indeed, speaking on The Tottenham Way Podcast, Tom Barclay noted that he spotted a defensive group training away from the main squad, and, interestingly, that group included Djed Spence.

Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Spence trained separately

Barclay made a note about the £15m player.

“Away from that, there was a defence that was training as well with Alfie Whiteman, Djed Spence, Joe Rodon, Eric Dier and Harvey White doing their own practice. I know Dier has been injured, but I don’t think that means he’s completely out of the picture, but it was interesting to see them doing their own training with Matt Wells and Mile Jedinak,” Barclay said.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Doesn’t bode well

As much as we hate to say it, this really doesn’t bode well for Spence.

It’s never good to train away from the group, but when you’re being paired with the likes of Rodon, Whiteman and White, it has to be said that your first-team chances aren’t looking great.

Of course, Dier was also there, but as Barclay says, he has had an injury recently, so perhaps that’s why he was forced to train away.

Meanwhile, Spence’s recent post on Instagram would suggest he is fully fit and ready to go.

Spence found himself to be wholly surplus to requirements last season under Antonio Conte, and sadly, it looks as though he could have that exact same fate bestowed upon him under Ange Postecoglou.

Let’s hope that Spence gets a chance to impress this summer.