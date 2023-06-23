Arsenal have seemed to be leading the Declan Rice race for a long time, but the view from those close to Rice has long been that Manchester City could get involved.

While Mikel Arteta has been keen to add the West Ham captain to his squad for quite some time, Rice’s entourage have been discussing the idea of Man City getting involved for quite some time.

That is according to Dean Jones who was speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast about the midfielder and what one of Rice’s good friends told him about Manchester City.

Photo by Lukas Kabon/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Watch out for City

Jones shared what he was told by one of Rice’s good mates.

“I’ve mentioned this a few times before that Man City would be in the background and he could go here. I was chatting to someone I know who is a good friend of Declan Rice and has known him for a long time. A couple of weeks ago we were chatting and he said ‘just watch out for Man City.’ Which I thought was interesting at the time because it was so nailed on that Arsenal would be there. ‘If anything happens just watch for Man City because there could be something there yet.’ This is very hard to turn down a treble-winning team with a spot in the team opening up,” Jones said.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

It’s been coming

Jones was tipped off about Man City two weeks ago, and it looks like this deal has been in the offing for some time.

From the outside looking in, it looked as though this move for Rice was a reaction to Ilkay Gundogan’s departure, but it appears as though City have been thinking about this one for a little while.

Make no mistake about it, Manchester City are serious in this race, and it looks like they will make a real push for Rice.