‘Interesting’: Gabriel Agbonlahor says Arsenal could be trying something no other Premier League side have now

Pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor has been talking about David Raya being linked to Arsenal and he believes that the club could be trying something no other Premier League side have right now.

Arsenal are having a big window, and recent reports suggested that the club are looking into the possibility of signing David Raya.

Apparently there has not been a bid yet from the club, but Raya’s current club Brentford are aware of the interest. The goalkeeper is also ‘keen to join’.

Aaron Ramsdale recently signed a new contract in May, but with this fresh interest in Raya, talkSPORT pundit Agbonlahor believes the club could be trying something no other Premier League side have.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Agbonlahor on Arsenal possibly having two top goalkeepers

This summer transfer window, Arsenal are showing that they want to try and win the title by making some top quality signings.

Pundit Agbonlahor was speaking on talkSPORT about the possibility of Raya signing for Arsenal and what it meant for current goalkeeper Ramsdale.

Agbonlahor said: “How many teams in the Premier League do you see with two top keepers. You got Liverpool, you got Manchester United. Teams don’t really have two top top keepers. If he wants to go down that route I understand it like you said, put pressure on Ramsdale. Couple of mistakes you’re out like in other parts of the field.

“You have centre-halves, wingers, who don’t have a good game in the top teams, you got someone who can take their place. Look at Arsenal’s squad now, you got players who can really push you. I can see where he’s coming from from that, but, just looking at the Premier League and recently, teams don’t really have, two top top keepers.

“Neither of them is going to accept playing the Carabao Cup for instance and playing the odd Premier League game when one is getting rotated. It’ll be interesting to see.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Agbonlahor is right, Raya is an ‘incredible‘ Premier League goalkeeper and Ramsdale also plays to a high-level. No team currently has two top goalkeepers and rotates them right now, but perhaps Arteta wants to give it a go.

With the Spaniard reportedly valued at £40million, it feels like he would not just be a second-choice goalkeeper. The Gunners have spent a lot this summer so it feels like they would not spend £40million on someone who would not be a key player.