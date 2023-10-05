‘Interesting’: Aston Villa could now be the ones to sign ‘fantastic’ £50m Liverpool target – journalist

Pedro Neto has been the star of the show in the Premier League for Wolves so far.

The Portuguese winger has been tearing the league to shreds this season. He’s laid on four assists already and he’s been doing it against top opposition, causing all sorts of problems for the likes of Liverpool, Man City and Man United.

Of course, these good performances have led to some big clubs taking notice of Neto, with the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool linked.

However, according to Graeme Bailey, speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Aston Villa could in fact be the ones to watch in this transfer race.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Villa ones to watch

Bailey shared what he knows about the £50m man.

“Arsenal have had a longstanding interest in Neto, they were looking at him before his ankle injury, they were looking since he has arrived at Molineux. He’s a fantastic player, I like him a lot, I was shocked to see Nunes go to City because I thought someone would come in for Neto before Nunes. Aston Villa are the interesting ones here, they’re embarking on enhancing their forward positions, is Leon Bailey the answer there? Monchi will have his say on that and Neto is a player they’re keeping an eye on. A lot of Premier League interest, Liverpool have looked in the past and I’d be surprised if they weren’t still looking,” Bailey said.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Frightening

If Villa do ultimately sign Neto, they will have one of the scariest attacks in Europe.

Moussa Diaby and Ollie Watkins are already both absolutely fantastic, and if you add Neto to that mix, you have something that is truly special.

Of course, with Arsenal and Liverpool circling, this deal won’t be easy to do, but, at the same time, Villa are on the up, and these types of transfers certainly aren’t beyond Unai Emery’s side these days.