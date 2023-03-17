'Interesting': Alasdair Gold surprised after hearing 43-year-old manager being linked with Spurs











Speaking on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham Podcast, Alasdair Gold has been discussing Tottenham Hotspur’s win against Nottingham Forest at the weekend and Steve Cooper.

Spurs beat Cooper’s Forest side at the weekend, and this result is all the more interesting given that the Welshman has been linked with the Tottenham job in recent times.

Gold touched on Cooper’s links to Spurs, and he says that he’s very surprised to see the Forest manager linked with a move to Tottenham, seemingly suggesting that Cooper isn’t in fact a contender for the role.

Gold shocked by Cooper links

The journalist expressed his surprise on this front.

“They played some decent football. I don’t think Steve Cooper, for some reason he was thrown into the managerial mix and linked with Spurs, I thought that was an interesting one,” Gold said.

“Yeah, I was surprised that he was linked with the Spurs job and I don’t think this was the best audition on Saturday.”

Surprising

Gold says that he was shocked by the Cooper links, and, to be honest, so were we.

Cooper is a talented manager, but the reality is that he hasn’t even had one full season in the Premier League yet and his team are still in danger of being relegated.

It would be a huge leap to join a potential Champions League side after just a handful of games managing in the top flight.

Of course, Cooper is a young coach with a bright future at the age of just 43, but it feels like there should be a stepping stone between Nottingham Forest and a team like Tottenham.

It would be very surprising if Cooper did actually get the Tottenham job.

