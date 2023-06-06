‘Interesting’: £60m player Spurs reportedly want has the same agents as Ange Postecoglou – journalist











Ange Postecoglou is the new manager of Tottenham, and already there is plenty of discussion about the players he may end up signing for Spurs.

A number of his former Celtic players have been discussed by the wider footballing media. However, there is a feeling that Spurs may need to aim a bit higher now.

As anyone who watched Postecoglou’s Celtic will know, the Australian often likes to call upon players he knows well. He signed a number of footballers from Japan during his time in Glasgow, and he may adopt a similar policy of signing players he has ties to at Spurs.

Of course, most Scottish Premiership players aren’t up to Premier League level, so they may be a no-go, but Postecoglou also has links to certain players through his agents, including James Maddison.

Indeed, as noted by Alasdair Gold on his YouTube channel, Postecoglou actually shares an agent with Maddison.

The same agent

Gold shared what he knows about the £60m player and the new Spurs manager.

“I do think someone like James Maddison would fit very well, and I understand now the links there, it’s all very incestuous because I think Postecoglou is represented by Base and Maddison is represented by Base, the agency have a good relationship with Spurs as well, it’s all interesting the way it works together,” Gold said.

Helps

This will certainly help Tottenham get a deal done for Maddison in the summer if they want to.

Spurs have been strongly linked with Maddison, and the fact that Spurs have already done one deal with his agents this summer can only be a positive.

Yes, there are numerous other factors at play, but if Spurs are able to get their foot in the door and negotiate a deal, you’d have to back them to get it over the line.

