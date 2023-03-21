Injured Tottenham player expected to be in first-team training today











Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris is expected to be in first team training today as he continues his injury return.

The Athletic report that the £12 million man is due to train today with eyes on a return to fitness after the international break.

That may not get too much more coverage if the Telegraph report that Spurs are planning to part ways with Antonio Conte proves to be true.

Conte launched into a press conference outburst after the 3-3 draw at Southampton on Saturday afternoon, which may prove to be the final straw.

Hugo Lloris set to be in Tottenham training as Antonio Conte faces sack

Fraser Forster has deputised ably for Lloris, despite conceding three goals against his former club in Tottenham’s most recent game.

He has been called into the England squad now, as a replacement for the injured Nick Pope, although he will not expect to play.

And Lloris may find he has a different manager to impress soon as he looks to win his place back in the starting line-up after the international pause.

Conte had shown his support for the Frenchman, but his days look to be numbered after what he said after the game at St Mary’s.

The report says Spurs are expected to agree Conte’s departure this week, with the most likely scenario that Ryan Mason is placed in temporary charge.

They could try and make their full-time appointment now, but it seems more likely that would wait until the summer, with a full pre-season to work with the players.