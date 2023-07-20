Tottenham have had informal discussions with Atletico Madrid about the potential sale of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

That is according to Sky Sports’ Paul Gilmour who was speaking on Last Word on Spurs about the player.

The Danish ace has been linked with Atletico for a little while now, and according to Gilmour, the two clubs have had a bit of a chat about this move.

This one isn’t advanced quite yet, but it looks as though there is certainly a dialogue open and this transfer is being explored.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Informal discussions

Gilmour shared what he knows about Hojbjerg.

“I think it depends. They would ramp up any interest in midfield targets if any central midfielders depart, and Hojbjerg is a potential option there, Atletico Madrid are interest and there have been some informal discussions. Those discussions have centred around how much it would cost to get him, what wages he would be on and all of those factors. The fact he’s away with the squad tells me there’s nothing imminent on that front, so it definitely needs somebody to go out before somebody comes in,” Gilmour said.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Crunch time

We’re entering a crucial period in this transfer saga.

Atletico now know the terms of this deal and what it would take to get Hojbjerg to the Wanda Metropolitano this summer, and now, it’s up to them whether or not they drive forwards with this move.

The £15m man is in a bit of a sticky situation at Tottenham where he’s not a key player and he’s not surplus to requirements, but at the same time, he may well fancy a move as he doesn’t really seem to be at the forefront of Ange Postecoglou’s plans heading into next season.

This is certainly a situation to keep an eye on.