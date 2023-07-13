‘Industrious’ midfielder snubs Everton and makes £6m move elsewhere

Everton have been linked with RB Leipzig’s Tom Krauss in recent weeks.

Back in May, Philipp Hinze claimed that the midfielder is wanted by the Toffees as they look to strengthen their squad.

However, Sky Sport Germany reported in June that, while Everton had knocked on the door, Krauss had snubbed them.

Photo by Giorgi Ebanoidze/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The 22-year-old had rejected a move to England for the time being. Indeed, he’s now seemingly staying in Germany.

Sky Sport Germany have now reported that Krauss will be completing a move to fellow Bundesliga club Mainz 05.

The Everton target will be making the move across Germany for an initial €5million which could rise to €7million.

This works out at £4.3million initial, and £6million including the add-ons.

Krauss will reportedly pen a contract until the summer of 2027 and should be undergoing a medical soon.

Our view

Things aren’t looking particularly good for Everton at the moment.

The Toffees are yet to officially sign a player this summer, but quite a few have already left Goodison Park.

Everton are reportedly closing in on Ashley Young, who looks set to become Sean Dyche’s first Blues signing.

However, one signing – a free transfer at that – as we’re getting to mid-July isn’t good enough really.

Photo by Giorgi Ebanoidze/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Krauss would’ve been a decent signing for Everton, as he’s a young and talented player with a high ceiling.

However, he seems happy enough to stay in the Bundesliga, and sure enough, he’s moving to a good side.

Mainz under Bo Svensson are hard-working, tight-knit, and have made the most of modest resources.

That’s how Everton used to be, but sadly, the club is in a different – and certainly not better – place now.