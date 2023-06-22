Kai Havertz is really excited by the idea of joining Arsenal and working with Mikel Arteta.

The German forward is apparently set to join the Gunners in the coming weeks, and this is an opportunity the £60m player is apparently relishing.

Indeed, according to Dean Jones, speaking on The Done Deal Show, Havertz is excited by the prospect of joining Arsenal after a less than fruitful spell at Chelsea.

Apparently Havertz is excited by the idea of working with Mikel Arteta as he believes he can help him fulfil his potential in the Premier League.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Havertz excited by Arsenal

Jones shared what he knows about Havertz.

“The indications I’ve got are that Havertz is really excited about the fact Arteta can unlock his full potential in this league. He feels like he hasn’t been able to find his feet, he feels he’s not given the full version of himself and someone put it to me the other day, Arteta wants to sign the Germany version of Havertz, what we’ve seen in the Bundesliga and the national team. He’s not interested in what has happened at Chelsea because that’s not him,” Jones said.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Could improve

Havertz thinks that Mikel Arteta could help him improve, and there’s every reason to believe that his verdict is spot on.

Let’s not forget, this is a young man who once scored 17 goals in a single Bundesliga season, he’s got all sorts of potential just waiting to be unlocked.

Arteta has been brilliant when it comes to getting the best out of his attacking players at Arsenal with the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus improving drastically since working with the Spaniard, and there’s reason to believe that Havertz could go through a similar transformation.

Havertz could surprise a few at Arsenal, that’s for sure.