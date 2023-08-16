‘Incredible’ West Ham player set for loan move away, medical on the cards – Sky Sports

A West Ham player looks like he is on his way out of the club this summer and Sky Sports have shared the latest on his future.

According to Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge, Flynn Downes is expected to leave West Ham this summer and head to a Championship club on loan.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, the journalist said: “Flynn Downes is yet to have a medical ahead of his loan move from West Ham to Southampton due to illness. Once he’s recovered, he will travel to the South Coast to take the medical and finalise the contract.”

With a lot happening at the club this summer, it will be expected that the player will try to finalise the move as soon as he recovers.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Flynn Downes move away from West Ham delayed

It is no shock to see West Ham want to sell Flynn Downes, but it will no doubt be frustrating that the medical has yet to happen for all parties.

Despite losing Declan Rice, the club have signed James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez. Cleary, Moyes doesn’t trust Downes to be a top Premier League midfielder.

Due to this and due to the fact that the club need to strengthen, they cannot afford to have fringe players floating about in the squad.

Sadly the move to the Hammers has not worked out for the ‘incredible‘ midfielder since he joined last summer. It seems best if he leaves and possibly gets a permanent move away following his loan to Southampton.

Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

It is a huge season for West Ham, they do not want to get involved in the relegation battle like they were last season. They are also in the Europa League.

Despite Downes leaving, the players brought in in his position do look like very good signings and no doubt fans of the club will be excited to see them.