'Incredible' transfer target picks up awful injury after being linked to Aston Villa











Tammy Abraham has attracted interest from Aston Villa but he has now picked up an awful injury which could see him out for months.

Reports have been surfacing over the last few days, via the Birmingham Mail, suggesting that Abraham is apparently a top target for Aston Villa.

A more recent report from The Telegraph are stating that AS Roma will start to listen to offers for the forward. They signed him for a reported £34million and apparently want a fee close to this price.

Now though, any possible transfer has most definitely been halted as the Englishman picked up a huge injury in a Serie A match.

(Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

Aston Villa target Tammy Abraham picks up huge injury

AS Roma were playing their last match of the season and secured a Europa League spot. Days after losing the Europa League final, the week got even worse for Tammy Abraham.

The forward picked up an injury in the victory at home to Spezia. It was so bad that he had to be driven off the pitch during the match.

This left many worried and now we have the latest information on how bad the injury is. Fabrizio Romano tweeted the latest update: “Bad news for Tammy Abraham. It’s ACL injury for English striker on final game of the season with AS Roma”

An ACL injury is one of the worst you can get. Romano also reported that it looks like the 25 year-old could be injured until November.

This is heartbreaking news for both Abraham and clubs interested in signing him like Aston Villa. He apparently could be out for half a season and then he will have to regain his match fitness. Villa will no doubt have to now look elsewhere for another forward.

(Photo by Silvia Lore/Getty Images)

Show all