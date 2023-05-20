'Incredible': Tim Sherwood wowed by Aston Villa's 'biggest superstar'











Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has been praised by Tim Sherwood, who described him as “the biggest superstar they have”.

The Sky Sports pundit, who managed Villa in 2015, says Emery has done an “incredible job” with some of the players now “unrecognisable”.

When Emery arrived at Villa in October last year, the club were 16th in the Premier League table, having taken just 13 points from 12 games.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Now, the Villans are seventh in the standings and still have a chance of securing European qualification for next season.

On Saturday, Villa very nearly beat Liverpool at Anfield, only for a late Roberto Firmino goal to salvage a 1-1 draw.

Speaking ahead of the game, Sherwood couldn’t sing Emery’s praises highly enough.

“The manager is the biggest superstar they have,” he said on Soccer Saturday (20/5/23, 14:41).

“He’s come into the club, and with the points he has taken, it’s an incredible job he’s done.

“Structure, identifying what they needed, they have improved no end.

“Some of the boys who were there are unrecognisable now.

“He wants to be in the Europa League, he’s a serial winner of it, and I wouldn’t rule it out.

“I think they need to get something today, but it’s onwards and upwards.”

How’s it looking for Aston Villa in the European picture?

As things stand, Villa are seventh in the table with 58 points from 37 games played.

Brighton are in sixth and level points with the Villans, but with a better goal difference.

The Seagulls also have two games in hand on the claret-and-blue outfit.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are eighth on 57 points from 37, and Brentford are ninth on 56 points from 37.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

One of Manchester City and Manchester United will win the FA Cup and finish in the top five.

This means their Europa League qualifying spot for winning the competition will be passed down to the next highest Premier League finisher who doesn’t qualify for Europe, so sixth place.

Manchester United also won the League Cup and will likely finish in the top five.

This means their Europa Conference League qualifying spot from that competition will go to the next highest Premier League finisher without European football, so seventh place.