Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane is reportedly hoping to join Bayern Munich before Spurs set off on their pre-season tour this month.

That’s according to Sport Bild, which claims that Kane is ready to ‘prevail’ against Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy this summer.

Kane’s future has already dominated the headlines during the early stages of the transfer window, with Bayern keen to snap up the England captain.

Indeed, the Bundesliga champions have already had a £60 million bid for Kane turned down by Spurs. But they are expected to return with an improved offer.

And reports from Germany claim that Kane is willing to force a move away from Spurs this summer.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Kane hoping to leave Tottenham

Sport Bild reports that Kane is ready to ‘prevail’ against Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy this time around.

It’s noted that Levy blocked his exit back in 2021 when he was heavily linked with a switch to Manchester City.

The outlet claims that Kane is reluctant to wait for a move to Bayern and would like to ‘avoid’ Tottenham’s pre-season tour.

Spurs are set for friendlies against AS Roma, West Ham and Leicester City and will travel to Australia in mid-July.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Tottenham would have feared this level of speculation heading into the summer window and the noises around Kane’s future seem to be growing ever louder.

The ‘incredible’ striker is reportedly keen on a switch to Bayern, but it remains to be seen whether he will try to force a move this summer.

Kane didn’t actively attempt to push a move through to City two years ago, so it would be a surprise to see him resort to that now, especially as he has just a year left on his current deal.

His future will likely become clearer over the coming weeks as he’s set to return to Hotspur Way next week.