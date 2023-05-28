'Incredible': Ryan Mason says one Tottenham player is not actually getting the credit he deserves











Ryan Mason has suggested that Harry Kane does not get the credit he deserved after the striker took his tally to 30 Premier League goals with Tottenham Hotspur’s final day win.

Mason was speaking – in comments reported by Football London – after Spurs’ emphatic 4-1 victory which saw a disappointing campaign end on something of a high.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

There is absolutely no question that this would have been a dramatically different season for Tottenham had they not had Harry Kane.

Mason praises Kane after Tottenham win

Remarkably, Kane ended the season with 30 goals in the top-flight, with two more goals helping Ryan Mason‘s side beat Leeds United 4-1 at Elland Road as the Whites fell into the Championship.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Kane was absolutely ruthless on Sunday. And Mason believes that the striker is not getting all of the plaudits that he deserves.

“He probably doesn’t get the appreciation he should. To get 30 Premier League goals in a season is incredible and especially in bouncing back from the World Cup,” he said, as reported by Football London.

Mason is probably right. Kane’s tally is absolutely outrageous. In almost any other year, he would win the Golden Boot at a canter. But of course, this has been a freak campaign, with Erling Haaland breaking plenty of records.

However, Kane is only six goals behind Haaland in the Premier League. It is an unbelievable achievement. And there is absolutely no question that Tottenham will do amazingly well to keep the 29-year-old.

Certainly, Spurs are going to have to make some big statements in the market if they are going to keep Kane happy. But there are also likely to be offers for the forward over the coming months.

His contract situation buys Tottenham a bit of time if they are willing to take the gamble that he may leave on a free.

But Kane has made a clear statement with his return this season.