‘Incredible’: Pundit says £30m Arsenal player is slightly better than Heung-Min Son

Who is the best player in the Premier League?

It’s a debate that is bound to divide opinion among every fanbase.

The likes of Mo Salah, Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne all have shouts to be considered the best players in the Premier League, while a number of Arsenal players could also be in the conversation.

Speaking on ESPN, Janusz Michallik has been discussing his top five players in the Premier League right now, and he’s picked an Arsenal star at number two.

Michallik reckons that Odegaard is the second-best player in the Premier League right now picking him behind Rodri, but, crucially, choosing him just ahead of Heung-Min Son.

Odegaard at number two

Michallik spoke about the £30m midfielder and his brilliance.

“Number two, Odegaard, incredible. I continue to watch him and question how good he really is, but he’s exceptional right. If we’re going bananas over Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid, just imagine if Madrid had the patience and the foresight of where Odegaard would have been, superb in every game, arguably the most important part and the brains of Arsenal,” Michallik said.

Up there

Picking the five best players in the Premier League at the moment is certainly an unenviable task, but, in all honesty, if Odegaard isn’t in your list you’re doing something wrong.

The Norwegian is, quite simply, a magical player. He can do things with a football that most players can only dream of. He’s a world-class creator and he’s also scoring his fair share of goals these days.

Whether or not Odegaard is the second-best player in the Premier League is up for debate. After all, the likes of Erling Haaland and Mo Salah would have something to say about that, but he’s certainly a world-class talent who deserves to be in this conversation.