'Incredible' player suffers heartbreak just weeks after publicly mocking Arsenal











Gift Orban recently mocked Arsenal whilst talking about his future but recent results have seen him suffer heartbreak.

Arsenal fans will no doubt be over the moon by what has happened. The striker has been reportedly attracting interest from Tottenham and Chelsea.

In May, Orban spoke about his future and needlessly said: “I don’t really like Arsenal that much – it’s like they don’t want to win titles.”

Now, the latest news around the KAA Gent forward and his club will make the 20 year-old striker be embarrassed after the comments he made.

(Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA / AFP) / Belgium OUT (Photo by JASPER JACOBS/BELGA/AFP via Getty Images)

Orban suffers heartbreak after mocking Arsenal

Orban plays for KAA Gent in the Belgium League. The division had one of the most fantastic finale’s this season as three teams, including Gent, were able to win the league title.

The games were all played at the same time and in the 89th minute, Union St. Gilloise were champions. Then in the 91st minute Orban’s Gent were champions following them taking the lead in their match. It looked like they sealed the title.

This was not to be the case and former Spurs defender Toby Alderwield scored a screamer for Royal Antwerp in the 94th minute in their match to win the title. It is the first time the Belgium club has won the title since 1957.

The crazy scenes saw heartbreak for Orban and Gent. The “incredible” Nigerian no doubt would have thought that he had won the league title. The last minute winner from Antwerp caused mayhem and crazy celebrations for the club.

(Photo by Tom Goyvaerts / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by TOM GOYVAERTS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Show all