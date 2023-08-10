Liverpool and Chelsea have both been linked with a move for Moises Caicedo in recent weeks.

And over the past day or so, speculation involving the Reds, the Blues and the Ecuadorian has intensified.

Both Liverpool and Chelsea are seemingly desperate to bring Caicedo to their respective clubs from Brighton.

Now, Sky Sports journalist Melissa Reddy has provided an update on the situation amid Reds and Blues interest.

Reddy has taken to Twitter to say the ‘incredible‘ player is currently “in London” awaiting a move.

The journalist, a Liverpool fan, says Caicedo cleared his locker out at Brighton five days ago and hasn’t been back since.

Our view

Liverpool and Chelsea sort of know where they stand player-wise. Caicedo wants a move, that’s for sure.

As to where exactly he wants to go, that’s up for debate amid conflicting reports.

TalkSPORT have claimed that the Reds have emerged as the favourites to land the signature of Caicedo.

However, Reddy’s tweet regarding the player being in London will likely worry some Liverpool fans.

That said, Brighton is much closer to London. It makes sense that he goes there for now.

If Chelsea strike a deal, he’s in the city already. If Liverpool get there first, he’s still closer to Merseyside than he would be at Brighton.

As for the Seagulls, they have “made it clear they’ll sell to the highest bidder”, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Over to you, Liverpool and Chelsea.