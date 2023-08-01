‘Incredible’ player has now asked Arsenal to lower their asking price; some want £50m for him – journalist

Journalist Ben Jacobs has suggested that Folarin Balogun believes that Arsenal are pricing him out of a move away this summer, with some at the Emirates thinking that £50 million is the minimum they should accept.

Jacobs was posting on X about the future of the 22-year-old following his outstanding loan spell with Reims in Ligue 1 last season.

It has appeared for much of the summer that Folarin Balogun is destined to leave Arsenal. He is not content to be an understudy while at a club which also has Gabriel Jesus on the books. So something has had to give.

However, no club has made an offer Arsenal are content with, it seems. And Balogun obviously feels that the Gunners need to drop their asking price for the forward before the end of the transfer window.

Balogun asks Arsenal to drop their asking price

Jacobs has taken to social media to suggest that Balogun wants Arsenal to lower their demands after Inter decided to look elsewhere.

However, it seems that the Gunners’ stance may not soften as some within the club believe that £45 million is too low already…

The problem for Balogun is that Arsenal are probably more than happy to keep him for the coming season. Mikel Arteta labelled his performances at Reims last year ‘incredible‘.

And there are still doubts over whether Eddie Nketiah is good enough to be an understudy for a team battling for the Premier League title and in the Champions League.

So Arsenal have little motivation to drop their asking price.

Much may depend on the offers that do come in between now and the end of the window. Obviously, Arteta will not want an unhappy player in his squad.

So if there is scope for a compromise, it may be best for Arsenal to try and strike an agreement. But the onus is surely on Balogun’s admirers to make an offer the Gunners can take seriously.