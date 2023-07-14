The latest news is a big update around reported Newcastle United target Leandro Bonucci.

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Italy legend will be moving this summer.

Reports have been linked Newcastle with a move for the Italian veteran this summer as they look to strengthen their squad for pre-season.

They will be playing in the Champions League next season and being linked to Bonucci, as well as signing Sandro Tonali, shows that they are looking for players with European experience.

It is a huge summer for the Magpies. They want to consistently battle for European places in the Premier League over the years.

Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Newcastle dealt boost around Bonucci

Bonucci has been an “incredible” defender for both Italy and Juventus over the years. He has won 19 trophies including the Serie A title and the Euro’s.

Romano tweeted the latest on Bonucci. He said: “Juventus want Leonardo Bonucci out.

“The message was very clear from new director Giuntoli to Bonucci during the meeting on Thursday.

“OM are not interested despite recent reports.

“Bonucci, McKennie, Zakaria, Arthur Melo are OUT of the project & available for sale.”

This is no doubt huge news for Newcastle. If they want to make a move for him, then now is definitely the time to do it.

The player is 36 years-old, so he may not be someone who plays all the time, but his winning-mentality and European experience would be huge for Newcastle.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

They definitely need some better quality in the squad. Meanwhile a lot of the players have never featured in the Champions League before.

The meteoric rise of the Magpies last season has seen them reach the top four. Probably a lot sooner than they expected.

Due to this, it is no shock to see Newcastle seemingly want some top experience and some leaders in their squad for next season.