‘Incredible’: Micah Richards thinks £19m West Ham target was ‘so difficult’ to handle on Saturday

West Ham have been linked with an exciting Premier League striker and pundit Micah Richards was raving over his performance on Saturday.

It was reported by football journalist Dom Smith that West Ham have enquired about the availability of forward Dominic Solanke.

Apparently, no bid has been made yet by West Ham, but they very keen to sign a striker this summer transfer window.

The Englishman showed his quality against the Irons yesterday as he managed to score the equaliser for Bournemouth in the match yesterday.

Micah Richards raves over Dominic Solanke

In the end, Solanke’s goal was crucial as the game finished 1-1. The player was quiet but managed to pounce on a wayward shot and level the score.

Richards was on BBC One’s Match of the Day speaking about the Hammers target. He said: “The main man for this team was Solanke. When Solanke plays well they just become something different. He was holding up the ball, he was running in behind.

“He was laying off the ball at the right times. Running in behind. As a centre-half that’s the worst thing you want. You want everything in front of you. When someone’s running in behind you it’s so difficult. Look how alive Solanke is in the box. Lovely touch around the keeper and a lovely finish.” (11:15PM BST, 12/08/2023)

The ‘incredible’ striker, who reportedly cost Bournemouth £19million, looked good for Bournemouth last season and he has continued his good form into the new campaign. The 25 year-old definitely would be a great solution to the striker problems at West Ham.

They don’t seem to have a top striker at the club anymore who can break double digits in a Premier League campaign. Selling Scamacca also means they have less depth.

33 year-old Michail Antonio played up top yesterday but failed to make a good impact on the game. They definitely need an attacking signing this summer and Solanke would be perfect.