'Incredible' manager could emerge as a possible option for Tottenham

The hunt for a manager at Tottenham Hotspur continues and the latest reports suggest that Marcelo Gallardo could be a potential candidate.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Gallardo, who used to manage River Plate, could emerge as a late option for Tottenham should they struggle with other candidates.

Gallardo has also been linked to the Leeds job this season. These reports have died down over the last month or so.

The Argentinian is currently without a club and has won 13 trophies throughout his career so far. Tottenham need to get a manager in sooner rather than later so that they can prepare for next season over the summer.

Tottenham could hire Marcelo Gallardo

This appointment would be a very interesting one for Tottenham.

The 47-year-old has a winning mentality as he has won many trophies. No doubt he comes with some risk as he hasn’t managed in Europe before.

Gallardo prefers to play a 4-3-3 formation, something Spurs haven’t been used to the last few years. Typically their recent managers have fancied five at the back formations.

A 4-3-3 style would be more attacking and progressive football. This is something Spurs fans are dying to see after being bored at recent tactics.

This could make Gallardo, who is highly rated by many, a very good managerial signing. Pep Guardiola called him “incredible“.

Chairman Daniel Levy has a lot of pressure on him. He needs to make the right decision when it comes to a new manager.

The projects with winning managers Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte both failed. Maybe it is time to try and bring in a lesser experienced manager. If they do, they need to give him some time to build a project.

