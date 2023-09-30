Liverpool may already have a long-term Mohamed Salah replacement in their ranks in Ben Doak.

This is according to Dean Jones, who told GiveMeSport that the Reds should set him up for a bigger role once Salah goes.

Doak has been one of the standout youngsters in the Liverpool ranks since joining the Reds from Celtic in 2022.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The 17-year-old has already made eight competitive senior appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side, including two starts this term.

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told the same outlet that Doak could be given enhanced opportunities at Anfield this campaign.

He also believes there’s a ‘realistic chance’ that Salah decides to leave Liverpool in 2024.

Jones reckons one of the current Reds players, including Doak, could get a chance on the right wing.

This would enable Liverpool to avoid having to delve into the market for a big-money replacement.

“(Liverpool must) understand for themselves whether they’re going to need to into the market and sign a premium attacker or if they already have one here at their fingertips,” said Jones.

“I think that honestly, he [Doak] could actually go and do it.

“Especially as Liverpool do already have a cast of forwards that they could lean on to rotate with him.

“I know that there aren’t necessarily obvious candidates to be Mohamed Salah, but even Dominik Szoboszlai can go out onto the right side if needed.

“So I think Doak should be made to feel like he can have a bigger role at Liverpool once Salah goes.”

Our view

Klopp has never been shy with regards to giving senior game time to its best young talents.

This has worked well. Liverpool have had several breakthrough stars in recent years, such as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott.

Even with the likes of Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams, the experience from starring in the first team has given them huge confidence, helped them develop as players and put them in the shop window.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Described by James Milner as having ‘absolutely incredible’ abilities, Doak is one of Liverpool’s most exciting youngsters.

He has been on a steady upward trajectory at Liverpool, and it’ll be exciting to see how he continues to fare for the Anfield giants. He looks like he could become a regular very soon.

Goal.com has already named Doak in their list of the 50 best wonderkids in football. Hopefully it won’t be long before he’s making the senior rankings.