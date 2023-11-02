Despite Tottenham Hotspur flying high at the top of the Premier League, Harry Winks certainly hasn’t looked back since deciding to leave.

Winks departed for Leicester City in the summer for a fee of £10m and has now taken up a crucial role for the Championship leaders.

Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Leicester have enjoyed a remarkable start under Enzo Maresca and Winks has now been credited for his role.

His new teammate Conor Coady has labelled Winks as “an incredible footballer” when speaking to The Telegraph recently.

Coady did also take time to praise the never-ageing Jamie Vardy.

But it’s the commendation of Winks that may cause some Tottenham fans to wonder if the right decision was made letting him leave.

Winks has also been lauded by his new boss, who said that signing the Spurs midfielder was a priority when he arrived.

Speaking to local media, Maresca previously said: “When I met the club for the first time, he was the first name I told them.

“He was the main player because, with this idea, Harry is an unbelievable player.

“I saw him at Spurs, I saw him last year in Italy. With us and with this idea, he’s an unbelievable player.”

Tottenham may have their regrets letting Winks leave for Leicester this summer

Although it’s easy to think that Spurs made a mistake – Winks is now thriving elsewhere, the move did seem the timely for all parties.

Despite often being coveted by Pep Guardiola over the years, Winks was on the periphery of things at Tottenham.

Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

And Ange Postecoglou may have decided that a departure was best given he didn’t appear central to his plans.

Moreover, that departure may now have paved the way for Tottenham to pursue a deal for Celtic’s Matt O’Riley.

The side have been linked with a deal for Postecoglou’s former player who has been in outstanding form in Scotland this season.

And whilst some Tottenham fans will have been sad to see Winks leave, the club do look to have a strong plan for the future.