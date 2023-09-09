‘Incredible’ Crystal Palace player could go to the next level with a simple tactical change – TBR View

Eberechi Eze is thriving at Crystal Palace but a recent stat, combined with the recent form of some of the players at the club could see him go to the next level with a simple tactical change.

The Crystal Palace attacking midfielder has started the season on similar form to how he ended last campaign and this has seen him rewarded with another international call-up.

Eze scored his first goal of the Premier League season in their win last weekend against Wolves. The strikers around him have been on good form and we have seen Odsonne Edouard and Jean-Philippe Mateta have a big effect on matches.

Some stats have surfaced on Twitter around Eze and they highlight that if Roy Hogdson continues with a simple tactic that won the game against Wolves for the Eagles then Eze couuld thrive.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Eze could go to next level with tactical change

In their win against Wolves, Palace were struggling to be an attacking force until Hodgson changed the tactics.

The manager brought on Mateta and went with a 4-4-2. This saw Eze playing as a free-roaming left midfielder. He then went on to score a goal.

Now, tactics shared on social media by Data Scientist JK showed that Eze would thrive if Hogdson used this simple tactical change more.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

The ‘incredible’ attacker is one of the best players at Crystal Palace, if not the best, and his form towards the end of last season which saw him score six in nine games.

With Edouard and Mateta also picking up four goal contributions between them in the win over Wolves, it would make even more sense for Hodgson to switch to a 4-4-2 to help Eze go to the next level and keep both of his in-form strikers on the pitch.