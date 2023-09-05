‘Incredible’: Alan Shearer blown away by £30m Everton player

Alan Shearer massively praised one Everton player following their draw in the Premier League last weekend.

It was a huge match for Everton on the weekend. They hadn’t scored or picked up a point in their first three games prior to the match.

In the end, they managed to get their first point of the season and score as they drew 2-2 to fellow relegation battling side Sheffield United.

Jordan Pickford, despite conceding a very unlucky own goal, was a huge reason for the Toffees not losing and Shearer singled the goalkeeper out for praise.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Alan Shearer praises Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford

Speaking in his weekly article in which he picks the Team of the Week for the Premier League, Shearer praised Pickford as he placed the goalkeeper in the team. The £30m signing has been a key player for many years now.

Shearer said: “Unfortunate to score an own goal, but produced an incredible double save at the end along with two other big stops.”

The English international managed to have a great performance in goal. He made six saves, and also made two top claims in the match.

Everyone at Everton knows how important the goalkeeper is to their survival and if he carries on with performances like he did against Sheffield United then he should be able to help the Toffees stay in the division.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

There are some very tough games now coming up for Everton as they face Arsenal and Brentford in their next two Premier League matches.

With Pickford putting in some top performances, manager Sean Dyche will now want to see the attacking players start improving as well.