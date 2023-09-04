‘Incredible’ £70m Tottenham target is the only player to complete more dribbles than Yves Bissouma this season

Tottenham Hotspur target Eberechi Eze is the only player in the Premier League to complete more dribbles than Yves Bissouma this season.

That’s a stat that was shared on the BBC’s Match of the Day 2 following Crystal Palace’s win over Wolves.

Eberechi Eze has completed 13 dribbles this season, whereas Yves Bissouma is in second place with 11.

Bissouma was also joined on 11 with Manchester City’s Matheus Nunes and Wolves’ Matheus Cunha.

And Spurs fans will probably find that particularly interesting given how often the side were linked with Eze this summer.

Eze’s performances this season have again demonstrated why Palace reportedly hold such a lofty price tag of £70m for their star.

And they’ll certainly be grateful that they’ve held on to Eze for now.

‘Incredible’ Eze scored Palace’s third goal yesterday in their 3-2 win over Wolves which did end up being the winner.

And although Tottenham are faring very well themselves right now, they would surely love to have Eze on board.

Whether Spurs will return with their interest in Eze in January remains to be seen.

Tottenham of course did secure a key target in Brennan Johnson – another very competent dribbler.

And they now have the makings of a young squad which boasts exciting potential under Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs fans will be heading into this international break full of optimism following their 5-2 win over Burnley.

Ange’s side now have 10 points from a possible 12 and will believe they are building the kind of project that can attract a talent like Eze.

And much like the form Bissouma is now enjoying, Tottenham will hope they can offer a platform where a player like Eze can thrive.

It’s still very early days, but the signs are very promising under their new manager.