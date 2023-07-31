‘Incredible’ £30m player has told Arsenal exactly what he told Manchester United

Arsenal are looking into the possibility of signing Brentford goalkeeper David Raya this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to add further depth.

Raya is free to leave Brentford as long as someone pays the asking price for the Spaniard. At the moment, that’s set at around £40m but suitors believe £30m might be enough to land the stopper.

Arsenal, of course, have England international Aaron Ramsdale as their current number one.

But according to 90Min, that situation will not deter Raya, who has apparently made it clear he is more than happy to scrap it out with another top goalkeeper in the battle to be number one.

90Min claims that Raya’s message to Arsenal is the same which he gave to Manchester United when they were interested.

And that message is very much one of him being willing to fight for his place and dislodge Ramsdale just as the England man did Bernd Leno.

The ‘incredible‘ Raya has been one of the stars of the show for Brentford ever since they won promotion. But with no new contract agreed and a replacement signed, Raya is free to leave if the right bid comes.

Ramsdale might well be worried

The problem Aaron Ramsdale has got is that towards the back end of last season, a few mistakes crept into his game.

We’d seen those mistakes at Sheffield United but with Arsenal, they’d been ironed out in the main.

With Raya a target, it’s clear that Arsenal see goalkeeping as an area they can improve and while Ramsdale is a confident lad, he will be a tad worried that the Spaniard is even being mentioned.

For Arsenal, it’s all about building on last year and strengthening the ranks further. And if that means bringing in another quality goalkeeper like David Raya, then so be it.