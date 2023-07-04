‘Incredible’ 19-year-old is training with Tottenham’s first-team already following return from loan

Dane Scarlett is working with the Tottenham Hotspur first-team at the start of pre-season as Ange Postecoglou gets to grips with his new squad.

That is according to a report from Football London, which lists all of the names working with the new Spurs boss as they begin their preparations for the new campaign.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

Dane Scarlett is surely one player facing an uncertain immediate future in North London. The 19-year-old spent last year on loan with Portsmouth in League One.

Scarlett training with Tottenham first-team

Unfortunately, his time with Pompey did not exactly go to plan. Scarlett only managed to score a handful of goals at Fratton Park. So it is probably fair to say that he did not manage to stake a claim for a chance in the Spurs squad next season.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

However, Postecoglou could decide to hand out a lot of clean slates this summer. So perhaps it is not guaranteed that Scarlett will head out on loan again.

Football London has listed the youngster amongst those working with Postecoglou’s coaching staff at the start of pre-season. So he is seemingly going to get the chance to impress.

Of course, any striker looking to make the grade at Tottenham faces a difficult task. Harry Kane had one of his best years yet last season. And Spurs are going to do all they can to keep him.

That puts a massive hurdle in the way of some of the younger players knocking on the door. But it also makes it harder for Tottenham to attract a striker to act as cover.

Therefore, if Scarlett can make an impression in pre-season, it could leave Postecoglou with some food for thought.

He definitely has the potential to make that impact. Jose Mourinho famously labelled him ‘incredible‘. Perhaps the arrival of Postecoglou could prove to be the game-changer.