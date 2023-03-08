‘In the past 24 hours’: Romano shares what he’s hearing about Arsenal and Victor Osimhen
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has given an update on Victor Osimhen’s future as speculation about a move to Arsenal ramps up.
Romano says that he’s seen plenty of links to Arsenal for Osimhen over the past 24 hours, but it doesn’t seem like there’s much weight to those rumours.
Indeed, the journalist says that Arsenal have more pressing matters on their mind when it comes to transfer priorities right now, such as a midfielder and a winger, suggesting that a move for Osimhen isn’t on the cards for the Gunners anytime soon.
Arsenal have other priorities
Romano shared what he knows about Osimhen and Arsenal.
“Speaking of Italian clubs, Victor Osimhen, I received many questions every single day about the Nigerian striker who is doing incredible in Serie A and in the Champions League with Napoli,” Romano said.
“The reality, we’ve had Arsenal links in the past 24 hours, but from what I understand Arsenal have different kinds of priorities at this moment on the market. Midfielder, probably a winger, let’s also see what they’re going to do in the defensive positions. For Osimhen at the moment the fee is going to be crazy.”
Don’t need him
Victor Osimhen would be a great signing for Arsenal. Well, he’d be a great signing for pretty much any club in the world, but unless Arsenal have a limitless pot of cash to spend this summer, they shouldn’t be going for him.
Simply put, Arsenal don’t need a new quality centre-forward right now. Gabriel Jesus is already one of the best in the world at what he does, while Eddie Nketiah has been more than serviceable this season.
Factor in that Folarin Balogun is making waves himself over in France, and you have to conclude that Arsenal would be better off spending their cash elsewhere rather than going for a player like Osimhen this summer.
As Romano says, Arsenal have other priorities right now.
You may also like…
- Eddie Nketiah missing from Arsenal training ahead of Sporting Lisbon clash
- Journalist suggests Newcastle could move for Arsenal target Moises Caicedo this summer
- ‘It’s a blow’: 25-year-old Arsenal player misses today’s training session after coming down with illness
- Arsenal ready to swap Kieran Tierney to get midfielder likened to Xavi signed