‘In the past 24 hours’: Romano shares what he’s hearing about Arsenal and Victor Osimhen











Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has given an update on Victor Osimhen’s future as speculation about a move to Arsenal ramps up.

Romano says that he’s seen plenty of links to Arsenal for Osimhen over the past 24 hours, but it doesn’t seem like there’s much weight to those rumours.

Indeed, the journalist says that Arsenal have more pressing matters on their mind when it comes to transfer priorities right now, such as a midfielder and a winger, suggesting that a move for Osimhen isn’t on the cards for the Gunners anytime soon.

Photo by Cesare Purini/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Arsenal have other priorities

Romano shared what he knows about Osimhen and Arsenal.

“Speaking of Italian clubs, Victor Osimhen, I received many questions every single day about the Nigerian striker who is doing incredible in Serie A and in the Champions League with Napoli,” Romano said.

“The reality, we’ve had Arsenal links in the past 24 hours, but from what I understand Arsenal have different kinds of priorities at this moment on the market. Midfielder, probably a winger, let’s also see what they’re going to do in the defensive positions. For Osimhen at the moment the fee is going to be crazy.”

Don’t need him

Victor Osimhen would be a great signing for Arsenal. Well, he’d be a great signing for pretty much any club in the world, but unless Arsenal have a limitless pot of cash to spend this summer, they shouldn’t be going for him.

Simply put, Arsenal don’t need a new quality centre-forward right now. Gabriel Jesus is already one of the best in the world at what he does, while Eddie Nketiah has been more than serviceable this season.

Factor in that Folarin Balogun is making waves himself over in France, and you have to conclude that Arsenal would be better off spending their cash elsewhere rather than going for a player like Osimhen this summer.

As Romano says, Arsenal have other priorities right now.

Photo by Cesare Purini/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

