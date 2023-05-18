'In the next weeks': Fabrizio Romano has some exciting news for Arsenal fans











Fabrizio Romano has taken to Twitter with an exciting update for Arsenal fans.

The transfer insider says Gunners forward Bukayo Saka will be penning a new contract soon.

Romano claims Arsenal will announce Saka’s new deal “in the next weeks”, after it was all sorted in February.

The Gunners academy graduate’s new contract will reportedly take him to the summer of 2028.

Since Romano’s update, Aaron Ramsdale has gone on to sign a new contract. Saka should follow suit soon.

It looks like Arsenal fans won’t have to wait long for one of the most eagerly awaited news of the season for them.

Saka has been an absolute revelation for both the Gunners and England.

No doubt the biggest clubs in the world would’ve been circling and monitoring the situation.

However, it looks as though they’ll all be disappointed, with Saka now seemingly set to commit his future to Arsenal.

On top of that, the Gunners’ first-choice goalkeeper has penned a new contract too.

It has been a great season for Arsenal, not only in terms of exceeding expectations but also building more foundations.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

While the title is now all-but out of their reach, the Gunners look set to challenge again and again in the coming years.

Then there’s the Champions League, which Arsenal will definitely be playing in next season.

It looks to be an exciting summer for the Gunners on the transfer front too, with many great names doing the rounds.

Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo are just two of the names Arsenal are reportedly eyeing for a summer move.