Newcastle United appear to be closing in on the signing of Sandro Tonali.

Over the past 24 hours or so, reports have been coming in thick and fast about the Magpies’ pursuit of the player.

Fabrizio Romano has now reported on Twitter that Newcastle talks over Tonali seem to be in the final stages.

Photo by Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

The transfer insider took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to say the final meeting will take place in the “next hours”.

This meeting would involve all parties to get the agreement sealed and signed, ahead of Tonali joining the Magpies.

The Italian would also be undergoing the first part of his medical in Romania, where he’s on international duty.

This is ‘exactly’ what they did with Bruno Guimaraes too, noted Romano.

In addition, the documents have reportedly been sent to Tonali’s camp already for a contract until 2029.

Tonali is currently in Romania with the Italy Under-21s at the Under-21 European championships.

Romano previously mentioned on his YouTube channel that Tonali is likely to get a “crazy” salary at St James’ Park.

He speculated that Newcastle may even double his wages, from around £76,000-a-week to over £150,000-a-week.

The deal is expected to cost the Magpies around £60million plus add-ons.

Our view

Newcastle fans have been buzzing over the Tonali news, and with good reason.

The 23-year-old is one of the best young midfielders in the game, and his signing would be a coup for the Magpies.

Tonali is tidy in possession, physically strong, a brilliant reader of the game and boasts an ‘incredible change of pace‘.

Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

You don’t just give any player a six-year contract, as Romano has reported. Only the game-changers get such long deals.

Newcastle mean business and they plan to upset the apple cart next season. Expectations will get higher and higher as the season draws ever closer.