Chelsea are about to make a call to Juventus’ new Sporting Director about potentially signing Dusan Vlahovic this summer.

That is according to Dean Jones who was speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast about the striker.

The Serbian attacker has been linked with the Premier League for the longest time, with Tottenham Hotspur said to be fairly keen on the ‘ridiculous’ forward.

However, with Chelsea keen to sign a new number nine this summer, Vlahovic is on their radar, and according to Jones, the Blues are set to make a call to Juventus in the next few hours about signing the towering forward.

Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Vlahovic call incoming

Jones shared what he knows about Vlahovic.

“This is all in Dybala’s hands here. Roma don’t want to sell Dybala, but if he wants to engineer an exit, he is in a good space to do that. They have put the feelers out in the Premier League and Chelsea have small potential, they have other things at the moment including Vlahovic and they have a call to make to Juve’s new Sporting Director in the next few hours actually,” Jones said.

Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer – GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Depends on Kane

It looks as though Vlahovic could well be on his way to London this summer, but the question is, where will he land, Tottenham or Chelsea?

Of course, Chelsea have a much greater need for a new striker right now, but that could all change if Harry Kane does end up leaving Spurs.

Let’s not forget, Kane is in the final year of his contract and is being strongly linked with Bayern Munich, and if the England captain goes, Spurs will need a replacement, and Vlahovic is one of few quality strikers on the market this summer.

This is certainly one to keep an eye on.