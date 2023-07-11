Arsenal are set to announce two very exciting signings in the coming days.

Indeed, by all accounts, deals to sign both Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber are all but done, and while neither deal has been announced yet, it appears to just be a matter of time before both players join.

According to Charles Watts, speaking on Inside Arsenal, Timber is set to sign before Rice, with the journalist claiming that the Dutch defender could officially join Arsenal at some point in the next 24 hours.

Photo by Andre Weening/Orange Pictures/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Timber set to sign first

Watts shared what he knows about the ‘skilful’ defender.

“Let’s talk about the state of play with those two. Jurrien Timber is the player we’re expecting to be announced first out of those two. Potentially sometime in the next 24 hours maybe tomorrow,” Watts said.

“There is some frustration around why this hasn’t been announced yet, but we are expecting it to happen pretty soon. There is a chance that he may even link up with the squad in Germany.”

Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

Headstart

It may seem a bit silly to get hung up on the exact dates a player signs, but getting a deal over the line as soon as possible is helpful.

Indeed, as Watts says, if Timber is signed tomorrow, there’s a chance he can link up with his teammates at the earliest possible juncture and he can get to grips with Mikel Arteta’s tactics and gel with the squad more quickly.

For all the talent Timber has, if he doesn’t know how to play in this system with these players, he’ll be of no use to Arsenal, so getting him signed quickly is vital.

Luckily, it looks as though we may just be hours away from this being a done deal.